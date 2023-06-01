Register
‘Be early’ is the advice as popular plant sale returns to Kilcronaghan Centre

The ever-popular annual plant sale returns to the Kilcronaghan Centre at 10 Rectory Road, on the outskirts of Tobermore, on Friday evening of June 9.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

All the popular annuals, perennials, shrubs, tomato plants and herbs will be available, with an extra few rare specimens for the plant connoisseurs.

There will be marigolds, rudbeckia, cosmos, lupins, dahlia, hydrangea, lavatera, foxgloves, achillea, hostas, cistus and much more – all at reasonable prices.

The event, like last year’s, will be outdoors in the enclosed courtyard. There will be a one-way queuing system with strictly no admission before 6.30pm.

The ever popular plant sale returns to the Kilcronaghan Centre, Tobermore, on Friday, June 9.
Judging by last year’s huge crowds an early arrival would be recommended. Expert advice on all aspects of planting and gardening will be available at the event.

It looks like being a great evening for those with 'green fingers' and budding gardeners.

"This is a very popular event with visitors coming from over a wide area to have a look at the plants on offer,” a spokesperson said.

You can find out more information about the event by following Kilcronaghan on facebook or telephoning 796 27826.

