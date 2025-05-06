Beacon to be lit in Coleraine to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a beacon lighting ceremony.
The Lighting of the Commemorative VE Day 80 Beacon will place at 9.30pm on Thursday, May 8 at the Diamond, Coleraine.
Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and remember the sacrifices made in the name of peace.
There is also a full programme of commemorative events planned for the week.
