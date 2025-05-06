Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a beacon lighting ceremony.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lighting of the Commemorative VE Day 80 Beacon will place at 9.30pm on Thursday, May 8 at the Diamond, Coleraine.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to those who lost their lives and remember the sacrifices made in the name of peace.

There is also a full programme of commemorative events planned for the week.