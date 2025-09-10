BEAM Ballymoney is inviting the public to get creative to shine a light on community that cares.

BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind) recently held a Dawn Walk in May and BEAM in the Park this summer.

"It has been inspiring to see how Ballymoney has come together to celebrate community, connection and wellbeing,” they said.

"We are now delighted to invite you to take part in a special art activity, to continue to shine the light of hope.”

BEAM Ballymoney invites you to take part in a special art activity, to continue to shine the light of hope.

The idea is simple – just download a template which shows a picture of a lightbulb, and inside the outline of the bulb, create a bright, colourful picture to show the theme “Being a light in the darkness”.

The organisers said: “Draw whatever this means to you – maybe something that makes you feel happy, safe, cared for, or something that shows kindness and support. There is no right or wrong answer - it’s all about creativity and imagination.”

The project is open to everyone of any age and any ability, everyone is welcome. The next step is to return the art work to:

BEAM – BCRC, Unit 22 and 23, The Acorn Business Centre, 2 Riada Avenue, Ballymoney, BT53 7LH.

Return completed art pieces to BEAM by Friday, October 17, including name, age (if under 16), contact information, and name of school or group (if applicable) on the back.

"Every entry will be celebrated on BEAM social media channels,” said the organisers.

"A selection of artwork will also be chosen to decorate a shop window in Ballymoney town centre, shining as a beam of light in the darkness.”