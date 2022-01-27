‘Bear hospital’coming to town

For the children, there will be the opportunity to bring your bear along to Bear Hospital at Unit 72, Tower Centre, Wellington Street, Ballymena. Have it whisked away by hospital porters in the AmBEARlance, get it assessed by the BEARiatrics team of doctors and try not to end up in Intensive BEAR. This experience will run from Wednesday, February 16 to Saturday, February 19. It is a 20 minute experience and will run at the following times: Wed – Sat: 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm. Elsewhere in the borough, there will be the Story Café - inspired by the award-winning production of The Worst Cafe (BIAF, 2019). Members of the public can drop in to the Civic Centre, Carrickfergus and order a moment from this menu packed with local ‘dishes’, pieces of history, mystery and suspense, served well-done or rare and all with a side order of craic. This interactive experience will run from February 1 – February 5 at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm; Wed – Fri : 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm; and on Saturday from 1:30pm – 4:30pm.