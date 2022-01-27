‘Bear hospital’coming to town

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming the Big Telly Theatre Company to our borough.
“The company’s expertise in re-generational work and Creative Shop Projects has been bringing arts activities with proven social and economic benefit to Mid and East Antrim for many years with the projects giving people a reason to visit our high streets.
“Funded by Council, The Story Cafe, The Living Map and Bear Hospital will be led by Big Telly Theatre’s award winning, Artistic Director Zoe Seaton, and will be created by artists and the local community, which is just fantastic.”
For the children, there will be the opportunity to bring your bear along to Bear Hospital at Unit 72, Tower Centre, Wellington Street, Ballymena. Have it whisked away by hospital porters in the AmBEARlance, get it assessed by the BEARiatrics team of doctors and try not to end up in Intensive BEAR. This experience will run from Wednesday, February 16 to Saturday, February 19. It is a 20 minute experience and will run at the following times: Wed – Sat: 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm. Elsewhere in the borough, there will be the Story Café - inspired by the award-winning production of The Worst Cafe (BIAF, 2019). Members of the public can drop in to the Civic Centre, Carrickfergus and order a moment from this menu packed with local ‘dishes’, pieces of history, mystery and suspense, served well-done or rare and all with a side order of craic. This interactive experience will run from February 1 – February 5 at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm; Wed – Fri : 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm; and on Saturday from 1:30pm – 4:30pm.
Meanwhile over in Larne, The Living Map - designed for adults and older children over the age of 11 - will be taking place at 20 Main Street, Larne from February 8 to February 12 at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm | Wed – Sat: 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm.
To book your place click here https://buytickets.at/bigtellytheatrecompany