Girls from across the country competed for their place at the Miss Northern Ireland final in front of an astute judging panel which included managing director and event organiser Victoria Withers, LJ’s Taverns owner Lisa Forbes, former Miss Northern Ireland Lauren Leckey, owner of Sell Your Car to Jax.com Colin Cunningham and Compère Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska.Aoife McCloy, a 20-year-old from Magherafelt was crowned 'Miss LJ’s Tavern', while Zara Fitzpatrick, an 19-year-old store manager from Enniskillen was awarded 'Miss Magherafelt'. Both girls will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on May 22, and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of ‘Miss Northern Ireland 2023’.Competition organiser Victoria Withers said: “We were thrilled to be at LJ’s Tavern, it was the perfect venue to continue the search this year and a brilliant night was had by all.Magherafelt had a strong calibre of girls who entered!

"Once again it was a fabulous night and a huge congratulations to the winning girls and a big thank you to all who came along!”Last year’s winner, Daria Gapska added: “Congratulations to Aoife and Zara! My year as Miss Northern Ireland has been a dream come true. It is something that I will treasure forever, and I cannot thank event organiser Victoria Withers and ACA models enough for giving me this life changing opportunity."I would also like to thank all of my amazing sponsors for everything that they have generously provided for me this year as Miss Northern Ireland. It was certainly has been a busy year!“I am so excited to get to know all of the girls as they embark on their Miss Northern Ireland journey, and I would like to wish them the very best of luck!”