Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the British Beekeeping Association, bees fly around 55,000 miles to make just one pound of honey - that’s the equivalent of 2.2 times around the world.

Here in Northern Ireland, we love our honey and those little creatures that produce it, with plenty of organisations being set up in their honour.

Their safekeeping is imperative amongst many charities in NI, as is teaching those who are interested how to care for and get the best out of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also no secret that food here is second to none, with some of the best local produce, including sweet treat honey, which is a nutrient-packed superfood with far-reaching benefits, particularly for those battling seasonal allergies.

The Institute of Northern Ireland Beekeepers (INIB) has a deep commitment to educating and informing the public about beekeeping. Picture: INIB website

Find out what’s happening on the beekeeping scene here, from charities to entrepreneurs, and also discover where you can get some local honey for yourself.

The buzz around beekeeping

The Institute of Northern Ireland Beekeepers (INIB) has a deep commitment to educating and informing the public about beekeeping.

Each year they hold an Annual Conference and Honey Show which seeks to improve the knowledge of and standards of beekeeping in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Beekeepers' Association (UBKA) is a great place to find out more to kick off your new hobby. Picture: UBKA website

Budding beekeepers and honey-making enthusiasts should take note of the Honey Show’s Black Jar Competition, in which all honey is judged on taste alone.

To find out more, go to https://www.inibeekeepers.com/

Ever wanted to keep bees but didn’t know where to start? The Ulster Beekeepers' Association (UBKA) is a great place to kick off your newest hobby.

Beginning in Belfast in October 1942, the UBKA has 14 Local Associations and 1100 members, running courses on how to become a beekeeper.

Ballystockart Honey in Comber is one of several places in Northern Ireland where you can buy local honey. Picture: Ballystockart Honey Facebook.

From beginner to senior level, these courses are run in partnership with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI), aiming to give a comprehensive theory and practical education of beekeeping.

To find out more, go to ubka.org

Spotlight on honey entrepreneurs: Marshall Beekeeping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Beekeeping, based in Markethill Armagh, was founded by Christine Marshall who took up beekeeping in 2020 when she bought her first two hives.

Loughgall Honey are a grandfather-and-grandson duo who have been beekeeping for over 40 years. Picture: Loughgall Honey Facebook

Since then, she has gone to make 100% beeswax candles in a variety of shapes, from beehives & honeycomb to puppies & cacti, as well as wax melts, furniture polish, & beeswax wraps.

Last year, Christine broke into a fairly untouched market here in Northern Ireland; honey-infused food products, with the beetrepreneur now offering chocolates, tablet, fudge and confectionery, all featuring honey produced by her colonies.

To find out more, go to marshallbeekeeping.squarespace.com

Nature’s remedy for allergies

According to Healthline, honey can be a beneficial alternative to combat seasonal allergies due to it being believed that by eating local honey, you are thought to be ingesting local pollen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time, you may become less sensitive to this pollen and, as a result, your allergy symptoms will hopefully lessen.

Some places where you can buy local honey here in Northern Ireland:

Loughgall Honey, 7 Derrycrew Road, Armagh

As seen on UTV’s Rare Breed, Loughgall Honey are a grandfather-and-grandson duo who have been beekeeping for over 40 years. They produce ‘100% natural honey from the heart of the Apple County’, as well as honey soap and lip balms so you can feel good inside and out. If you’re hoping to pick up some of their fantastic products, you can catch them at various craft fairs and markets around the country.

To find out more, go to facebook.com/LoughgallHoney

Maydown farm shop, ​​53 Clooney Road, Derry / Londonderry

If you’re up along the North Coast, check out Maydown farm shop, a cosy store specialising in fresh produce, home baking, artisan fare and fruit and vegetables, including its famous homegrown potatoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only open from June to February, you can expect to find Dart Mountain cheeses, Broighter Gold oil and, of course, local honey.

To find out more, go to maydownfarm.weebly.com

Ballystockart Honey, 69 Ballystockart Road, Comber

Produced right from her home apiary, Valerie McMullan stocks Ballystockart and Murlough honey, offering a whopping 4000g (141oz) bucket, perfect for if a regular jar is just not enough.

The huge buckets can also be refilled or reused, so you can feel sweet helping the environment too whilst tasting something sweet too.

Besides collecting local honey, Valerie also deals with beeswax, melting it down to make plastic free food wraps, yet another environmentally-friendly beekeeping benefit.