Elected members have called for the “urgent implementation” of the Strategy to End Violence Against Women and Girls in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

At this month's Leisure and Development Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Archibald proposed council implement the strategy, which would "address violence at its roots, tackling everyday sexism, and misogyny".

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Archibald proposed council implement the strategy, which would “address violence at its roots, tackling everyday sexism, and misogyny”.

Councillor Archibald also proposed council work with Women’s Aid, other community and voluntary organisations, and “women who are victims and survivors and families of those who have been killed”.

The proposal added: “This council supports tackling violence against women and girls being a priority in the new Policing Plan 2025-2030 and calls on the local PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) to include [it] in the development of the local PCSP plan and work with the community and voluntary sector to deliver on this priority.”

At this month’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Archibald called for the “urgent implementation” of the Strategy to End Violence Against Women and Girls. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

“The issue of violence against women and girls goes beyond just policy,” Councillor Archibald said. “It’s a moral obligation and a matter of social justice and we need to confront the epidemic that devastates the lives of countless women in their communities.

“Behind every statistic there is a woman – someone’s daughter, mother, sister, or friend – whose life has been affected or whose life has tragically been lost, so we must move from words into real, measurable, and transformative change.”

Director of Leisure and Development, Pat Mulvenna, said council was working in partnership with the Executive Office and the other ten local councils to deliver the strategy.

Ms Mulvenna said: “This involves momentum funding, to be expanded by the end of March, which will include research to identify existing local support provision and any gaps which exist, best practice in terms of addressing prevention, and a toolkit for organisations wishing to address the issue.

“I would note that the PCSP’s plan includes support for Women’s Aid to deliver core services to victims of domestic violence.

“Additionally, the PCSP’s Healthy Relationships Programme and Cyber Safety Projects target young people within post-primary schools to address, among other issues, healthy and unhealthy relationships, coercive control, consent, dating violence, domestic violence, and abusive relationships.”