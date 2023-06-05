Belfast bodywork repair firm recognised as the best start-up business in Northern Ireland

A mobile vehicle repair business, Revive! Belfast, led by its enterprising owner Mark Pronger, has been recognised as the best start-up business in Northern Ireland by a prestigious awarding body.

The firm, which was launched in 2021 as part of the UK-wide Revive! Auto Innovations franchise network came out on top against six other shortlisted businesses located across the country to land an impressive win at the FSB Northern Ireland Business Awards, in the coveted Start-up of the Year category.

The judging panel, who announced their decision at a glittering ceremony staged at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, were particularly impressed with the firm’s alternative approach to the conventional repair process, as Mark and the team travel to their customer’s home or place of work to conduct their repairs.

Indeed, by using state-of-the-art SMART (small-to-medium-repair-technique) technology, Revive! Northern Ireland can conduct repairs on a mobile basis to perform cosmetic and paint work repairs, which usually take only two to four hours to complete.

Revive! Belfast owner, Mark Pronger

The firm’s fresh approach to vehicle repairs also translated into healthy financial returns, as the firm’s turnover surged by 140 per cent in 2022, and this year, the business has registered back-to-back record sales in February and March.

Revive! Northern Ireland owner, Mark Pronger, a 35-year-old who was formerly a mechanical engineer, commented: “To be recognised as the best up-and-coming business in Northern Ireland is a fantastic achievement, especially as there are so many forward-thinking enterprises in our country.

“This win is a testament to the hard work of the team over the last couple of years, and hopefully marks the beginning of a long and successful journey in us offering a brand-new vehicle repair experience to the people of Belfast and beyond.”

Although breaking the status-quo has seen Mark and the team enjoy considerable success, it hasn’t been without its challenges. The firm discovered that the Northern Irish weather, of all things, has been one of the biggest obstacles they have had to overcome.

Mark added: “When I started the business, I prepared for a range of challenges, including finances, marketing and HR - but I have to admit, the unforgiving Northern Irish weather wasn’t one of them!

“Our winters in particular can be cold, wet and bleak, so it requires our technicians to step out of the warmth of the bodyshop. I’m glad to say all of our technicians are now battle-hardened and ready to see our customers, regardless of the weather.”

And after seeing such rapid growth, since opening only a couple of years ago, Mark has ambitious plans to become a go-to name for vehicle repairs in Northern Ireland: “We have seen amazing growth in a short period of time, but one of the beauties of operating on a mobile basis is the fact that we’re not bound by a specific location - I know there is a lot more we can do to serve communities across Northern Ireland.

“I’m excited to continue to grow the team, as well as expand the services we offer, to reach more customers and get more vehicles back into top condition.”