The 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria disaster will be commemorated at a special service in Belfast Cathedral this Sunday (January 29).

The roll-on roll-off ferry, which sailed the crossing from Stranraer to Larne, sank off the Copeland Islands on January 31 1953 with the loss of 137 people.

Many of those who died were Belfast residents, along with the many crew members whose homes were in the port towns of Larne and Stranraer in Scotland.

The dead included the Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Maynard Sinclair, and the MP for North Down, Sir Walter Smiles. There were no women or children among the survivors.

Dean Stephen Forde, at Belfast Cathedral. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The service is being organised by the Rev Mark Reid, Belfast and Northern Ireland Chaplain to the Mission to Seafarers, with involvement from the Flying Angel Centre, the port authorities and the Harbour Commissioners.

The King's Chorale choir will lead the singing and Dean Stephen Forde, who was rector of Larne for 18 years, will be preacher.

The service will include ‘Victoria’, a unique musical elegy created by composer Ivan Black in tribute to the Princess Victoria, incorporating accordions, percussion, SOS messages and the melody of ‘Eternal Father Strong To Save’.

Dean Forde said: "The 70th anniversary of the loss of the MV Princess Victoria may be the last occasion when significant numbers of those who were present, and even those who remember 31st of January 1953, will gather to recall their personal experiences of that day. Those who were in their 20s in 1953 are now in their 90s.

The Princess Victoria at Larne.

Important Moment

“This 70th anniversary service is an important moment. It allows the memories of the last of those who were directly involved with that unforgettable day to pass on to others the call to remember, for the loss of the Princess Victoria remains the occasion of the greatest loss of life at sea in British waters since the end of the Second World War.”

The Dean added: “I very much hope that anyone who has a personal link with those who were lost, or rescued or involved in that day, and especially those with a Belfast connection, will join us for this service of reflection and remembering.”

He added: “We also look forward to welcoming those who are involved in today's maritime trade in shipping, and those whose work is in the ports of this province."

