Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journey on Sunday (September 22) with the Belfast City Half Marathon taking place.

The event is starting from Ormeau Embankment at 9.00am and finishing there at around 12.30pm.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The public is advised of some delays in and around the city for the duration of the event.

"Members of the public are asked to follow any signed diversions, follow the direction of police and race marshals and allow some extra time for your journey.”