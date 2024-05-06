Belfast City Marathon 2024: 51 images of walkers and runners who raised thousands for charity

The Belfast City Marathon provided a great opportunity for energetic fundraisers to support a variety of worthy causes.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th May 2024, 17:45 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 18:22 BST

From team efforts to individuals doing their bit to raise funds for charities close to their hearts, it was a day that will live long in many memories.

We’ve put together this special collection of photos to celebrate the efforts all those who rose to the marathon challenge on Sunday in aid of charity.

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us.

Aquinas College students and staff who ran for N. Ireland Kidney Research Fund enjoy making memories on Sunday at the Belfast Marathon.

1. Marathon fundraisers

Aquinas College students and staff who ran for N. Ireland Kidney Research Fund enjoy making memories on Sunday at the Belfast Marathon. Photo: Liam McArdle

Renal nurses team Cora McDonald, Sara McMullan, Shan McCullough and Hannah Johns who ran for N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

2. Marathon fundraisers

Renal nurses team Cora McDonald, Sara McMullan, Shan McCullough and Hannah Johns who ran for N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Photo: Liam McArdle

"My husband James Atkinson ran the marathon in memory of his lovely mum Lesley Atkinson who we lost in 2021. He raised £790 for the British Heart Foundation."

3. Marathon fundraisers

"My husband James Atkinson ran the marathon in memory of his lovely mum Lesley Atkinson who we lost in 2021. He raised £790 for the British Heart Foundation." Photo: Rachel Atkinson

Anna Wilson and Dr Clare McKeaveney, Queen's University School of Nursing, who ran for N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

4. Marathon fundraisers

Anna Wilson and Dr Clare McKeaveney, Queen's University School of Nursing, who ran for N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Photo: Liam McArdle

