From team efforts to individuals doing their bit to raise funds for charities close to their hearts, it was a day that will live long in many memories.

We’ve put together this special collection of photos to celebrate the efforts all those who rose to the marathon challenge on Sunday in aid of charity.

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us.

1 . Marathon fundraisers Aquinas College students and staff who ran for N. Ireland Kidney Research Fund enjoy making memories on Sunday at the Belfast Marathon. Photo: Liam McArdle

2 . Marathon fundraisers Renal nurses team Cora McDonald, Sara McMullan, Shan McCullough and Hannah Johns who ran for N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Photo: Liam McArdle

3 . Marathon fundraisers "My husband James Atkinson ran the marathon in memory of his lovely mum Lesley Atkinson who we lost in 2021. He raised £790 for the British Heart Foundation." Photo: Rachel Atkinson