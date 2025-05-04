The race began at Stormont at 9am with participants beginning their 26.2-mile challenge through the north, south, east and west of the city, with the finish in Ormeau Park.

Thousands more lined the streets to cheer on those taking part and soak up the atmosphere.

It proved to be a great day for athletes across the island of Ireland and beyond, with Tilahun Nigussie winning the marathon in a time of 2:13:37.

Aaron Hanlon of Drogheda and District AC followed in a time of 2:27:06 and in third place was Stephen Connolly of Annadale Striders in a time of 2:29:30.

For the ladies, Millicent Kibet came in first in a time of 2:38:30. In second place, Lalla Aziza Alaoui Selsouli finished in a time of 2:38:51. Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers was third in a time of 2:45:46.

Congratulations also to Jayne Bleakley who was the first female wheelchair participant to take part in the events history who came in a time of 2:29:28. Karol Doherty won the male wheelchair race.

Check out these colourful images from the big event.

