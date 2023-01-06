Portadown estate agent Libby Clarke readily acknowledges that her New Year challenge is one that is really pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Libby, a farmer from rural Magheralin, loves nothing more than looking after her cattle and helping people find their dream home.

However, she has started the New Year facing a completely new challenge – to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity by pounding the streets of Belfast.

Advertisement

Coming from a farming background, Libby understands the crucial need for pre-hospital critical care when the worst happens, hence her support for Air Ambulance NI as part of their agribusiness group.

Advertisement

When the charity was nominated as the sole beneficiary for this year’s Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon, Libby was keen to help.

“For a farmer, ‘marathon’ and ‘Belfast’ are two words that aren’t used too frequently, but it seemed like the ideal event to push myself out of my comfort zone and raise vital monies for the Air Ambulance NI,” she said.

Advertisement

"The medical team are needed by someone on average twice every single day and £5,500 is needed daily to keep the service going. It’s good to play my part and I am really encouraging my network to get involved. Already many have signed up including members of the NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club who jumped onboard as soon as details were released."

The challenge Libby has set herself is a particularly tough one as she has just had a hip replacement following injuries received on her farm several years ago.

Libby Clarke has signed up for this year's Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon

“I was attacked on my farm almost nine years ago and knew early on that there would be repercussions down the line due to severity of the injuries received at that time.

Advertisement

"However, this just means that I must push myself harder to get training in before the marathon in April. I’m really touched that even at this early stage, friends and family are digging deep for the cause,” she said.

There’s still time for others to sign up for the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at https://belfastcitymarathon.com/ and choose to support Air Ambulance NI to help the charity save lives, brains and limbs.

Advertisement

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “We are so touched that following hip replacement Libby is taking on part of the marathon. This year’s event has an eight-mile walk, team relay and the full 26.2 miles so there is something for everyone and now is a great time to sign up to help New Year focus.”

Every day in Northern Ireland, two people need the services of the Air Ambulance Medical Team. It could be a road traffic collision, fall from a height, farm accident, sports incident or sudden cardiac arrest to name just a few of the calls which the team attends. Whatever the critical situation, the air ambulance doctor and paramedic are airborne in minutes. They provide medical care at the scene that is usually only available when the patient reaches hospital and it can be the difference between life and death.

For more information about Air Ambulance NI go to www.airambulanceni.org and to support Libby in her marathon challenge, please donate here