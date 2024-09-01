Belfast freshers on a budget: nine of the best spots for Queen's and Ulster University students

4 . Botanic - Queen's Students Union

The new Queen’s SU building now ranks as third-best of its kind in the whole of the UK, with there being no shortage of reasons why. The upstairs bar plays a huge part in its allure, boasting cheap booze, delicious £5 pizzas, pool tables, and daily events like pub quizzes and live music, as well as the building even holding its own concert hall for gigs and events. Photo: QUB Students Union website