Belfast freshers on a budget: nine of the best spots for Queen's and Ulster University students
By Abbie Vauls
Published 1st Sep 2024, 13:23 BST
With its longstanding landmark Queen’s University, and the newly developed Ulster University campus, Belfast has cemented itself as a vibrant, thriving student hub.
These two academically-renowned universities paired with a flourishing food scene, a pub on every corner, and being a short distance from home at all times, make Belfast the perfect place for an affordable afternoon or evening out.
Eager to draw in a new crowd, Belfast businesses cater to the capital’s influx of financially-crippled freshers, throwing out discounts and freebies for anyone with a valid ID to avail of.
Take a look through these top student destinations that are perfect for new uni starts this September, which are conveniently split into their respective corners of the city:
1. Stranmillis - Nugelato
This popular ice-cream parlour is much more than just your standard whippy, offering a range of undeniable sweet treats including waffles, crepes, brownies and more. Nugelato’s signature Nuggy Pots promise to be the hero of your evening sweet treat cravings, and you can bag a sweet treat with 10% off thanks to their student discount offer. Photo: Nugelato website
2. Stranmillis - Post House
This cosy new bar is located just on the outskirts of Stranmillis, along the Malone Road, next to the funky-coloured Queen’s Computer Science Building, making it a great choice to bag a discounted drink with the 10% student discount. The great atmosphere and big screens showing the sport found inside cements the Post House as a great place to get to know your fellow students. Photo: Post House on Facebook
3. Stranmillis - First Avenue
Offering coffee, lunch, and traybakes, First Avenue cafe is the ideal group study spot, society meeting host or post-night out debrief location for you and your friends. With great deals on both coffee and food, keep an eye out for this three-storey cafe’s hot deals, which usually change by the month. Photo: First Avenue on Facebook
4. Botanic - Queen's Students Union
The new Queen’s SU building now ranks as third-best of its kind in the whole of the UK, with there being no shortage of reasons why. The upstairs bar plays a huge part in its allure, boasting cheap booze, delicious £5 pizzas, pool tables, and daily events like pub quizzes and live music, as well as the building even holding its own concert hall for gigs and events. Photo: QUB Students Union website
