Belfast friends fundraising for memorial bench in New York following 'courageous' cancer battle
James Wilson (29) passed away on June 15, having bravely fought his illness following his diagnosis on March 31.
Mr Wilson, originally from the Holywood Road area of east Belfast, had settled in the Rush Park area of Newtownabbey with his fiancée Meghan Colvin.
The couple had spent a week in New York earlier this year alongside their friends Shannon Carberry and her partner Ryan and following James’ passing, it was felt that a bench and plaque in the iconic park would be a fitting tribute.
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Shannon explained: “The four of us had spent a week in the Big Apple at the start of the year. We were walking through the snow in Central Park and James and Meghan remarked on how beautiful the benches and memorial plaques were. Some of the heartfelt messages on the plaques had them feeling pretty emotional.
"In the weeks following our return, James’ health started to decline and he went to the doctor. He received his cancer diagnosis on March 31. His health deteriorated quickly and he was too ill to start chemotherapy.
"He fought his condition courageously before his passing on June 15.
"After speaking with Meghan, I set up the Go Fund Me page to try and raise money to purchase a bench and plaque in James’ memory for Central Park.
"The cost to get a bench and plaque is approximately $10,000, which works out at around £8,000. I set a target of £8k and this was exceeded within 48 hours, with it currently over £8,700.
"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown. It really means a lot and it will be a lasting tribute in memory of James. Hopefully we can have them installed in Central Park within six months to a year.
A post on the Funeral Times site describes James as the “much-loved fiancé of Meghan, beloved son of Clive and Joanne and adored big brother of Evie.”
James’ funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24 at 2.40pm in Roselawn Crematorium.