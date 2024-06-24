Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends and loved ones of a young Co Antrim man who passed away following a “courageous” cancer battle are raising funds to have a bench and plaque installed in New York’s Central Park in his memory.

James Wilson (29) passed away on June 15, having bravely fought his illness following his diagnosis on March 31.

Mr Wilson, originally from the Holywood Road area of east Belfast, had settled in the Rush Park area of Newtownabbey with his fiancée Meghan Colvin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple had spent a week in New York earlier this year alongside their friends Shannon Carberry and her partner Ryan and following James’ passing, it was felt that a bench and plaque in the iconic park would be a fitting tribute.

James and Meghan in Central Park. (Pic supplied by Shannon Carberry).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Shannon explained: “The four of us had spent a week in the Big Apple at the start of the year. We were walking through the snow in Central Park and James and Meghan remarked on how beautiful the benches and memorial plaques were. Some of the heartfelt messages on the plaques had them feeling pretty emotional.

"In the weeks following our return, James’ health started to decline and he went to the doctor. He received his cancer diagnosis on March 31. His health deteriorated quickly and he was too ill to start chemotherapy.

"He fought his condition courageously before his passing on June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After speaking with Meghan, I set up the Go Fund Me page to try and raise money to purchase a bench and plaque in James’ memory for Central Park.

"The cost to get a bench and plaque is approximately $10,000, which works out at around £8,000. I set a target of £8k and this was exceeded within 48 hours, with it currently over £8,700.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support and generosity shown. It really means a lot and it will be a lasting tribute in memory of James. Hopefully we can have them installed in Central Park within six months to a year.

A post on the Funeral Times site describes James as the “much-loved fiancé of Meghan, beloved son of Clive and Joanne and adored big brother of Evie.”