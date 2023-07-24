The 10th anniversary of the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon is being celebrated through a ‘Ten Town Tour’ road trip with special giveaways up for grabs.

The 13.1 mile race through the heart of Belfast sold out weeks ahead of the anticipated entry deadline, but organisers were able to release additional entries. The event team visit will also give people a chance to secure entry.

Furthermore, the first person to find the team in each town will win on a goodie bag worth over £100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the winner from each town will be entered into a prize draw worth over £500, which includes half marathon complimentary entry for two; two-night stay at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast; car rental courtesy of Charles Hurst; Olympia Spa Experience by Better for 2; Mash Direct hamper and air fryer.

2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon, Photo submitted by Belfast City Marathon

The team will be easily identified in a branded Toyota bZ4x at the following towns:

Friday, July 28 – Enniskillen, Dungannon, Tandragee and Lisburn;

Saturday, July 29 – Magherafelt, Ballymena and Carrickfergus;

Monday, July 31 – Bangor, Downpatrick and Belfast.

Additional entries for the 10-year anniversary staging of the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon are available online at www.belfastcitymarathon.com . These come at a discounted rate as while you will receive a commemorative T-shirt, no medals will be included. Entries will close midnight Friday, August 18 but the organisers advise these are limited and may sell out.