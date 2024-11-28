Belfast Homeless Services: East Antrim drop off points for Christmas shoebox appeal
Alongside the organisation's drop-in centre in the city (open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2pm to 10pm), donations can also be left at Reeds Rains, Carrickfergus and the Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey.
“We also have volunteers in the following areas who can pick up or be drop off points,” Belfast Homeless Services wrote on their Facebook page. “They are:
- Bangor/Holywood/Ards;
- North Belfast;
- Dunmurry/Lisburn/Andersonstown;
- Downpatrick;
- Newtownabbey/Glengormley/Whiteabbey/Antrim Road/Woodvale/Shankill.
“For those who would like to support us but are unable to make up shoeboxes, funds can be donated via these options and we can purchase the items and make up the shoe boxes on your behalf: PayPal at [email protected], Belfast Homeless Services on Justgiving, or via direct bank transfer (please contact us for details).
"Many many thanks for your ongoing support in this 10th year of our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.