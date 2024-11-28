Belfast Homeless Services has a number of drop off points in East Antrim for this year’s Christmas shoebox appeal.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the organisation's drop-in centre in the city (open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2pm to 10pm), donations can also be left at Reeds Rains, Carrickfergus and the Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey.

“We also have volunteers in the following areas who can pick up or be drop off points,” Belfast Homeless Services wrote on their Facebook page. “They are:

- Bangor/Holywood/Ards;

Belfast Homeless Services has a number of drop off points in East Antrim for this year’s Christmas shoebox appeal. Photo: Google

- North Belfast;

- Dunmurry/Lisburn/Andersonstown;

- Downpatrick;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Newtownabbey/Glengormley/Whiteabbey/Antrim Road/Woodvale/Shankill.

“For those who would like to support us but are unable to make up shoeboxes, funds can be donated via these options and we can purchase the items and make up the shoe boxes on your behalf: PayPal at [email protected], Belfast Homeless Services on Justgiving, or via direct bank transfer (please contact us for details).

"Many many thanks for your ongoing support in this 10th year of our appeal.”