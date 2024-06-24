Belfast Lough Sailability boat naming tribute to cherished member and her loyal assistance dog
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elizabeth Black MBE was a dedicated member of the charity and in her memory the new boat was named ‘Barnaby’ after her assistance dog who accompanied her on sailings.
In a statement, BLS explained: “The acquisition of this new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was made possible through a generous legacy from a cherished and long-standing member, Elizabeth Black MBE, alongside significant contributions from several esteemed organisations.
"Elizabeth’s passion for sailing and her dedication to the organisation have left an enduring impact. To honour her memory and her invaluable contribution the new RIB was named after her beloved sailing companion and assistance dog, Barnaby.”
The launch ceremony was held at Carrickfergus Marina on Saturday (June 22) morning.
"The new RIB, Barnaby, represents not just a tribute to Elizabeth Black MBE and her assistance dog, but also a reinforcement of Belfast Lough Sailability’s commitment to making sailing accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of ability.
"This boat will enhance our capacity to provide safe and supportive sailing experiences for people with disabilities.”
The addition to the BLS fleet was also made possible thanks to generous contributions from the following:
- Lottery Awards for All;
- Ulster Garden Villages;
- LFT Charitable Trust;
- Belfast Harbour;
- Halifax Foundation.
BLS is dedicated to providing sailing opportunities for people with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and enjoyment of the sport. With a strong community spirit and the support of members and volunteers, the organisation continues to thrive and expand its reach.