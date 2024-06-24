Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A generous legacy from a cherished colleague has enabled Belfast Lough Sailability (BLS) to launch a new rigid inflatable boat in Carrickfergus.

Elizabeth Black MBE was a dedicated member of the charity and in her memory the new boat was named ‘Barnaby’ after her assistance dog who accompanied her on sailings.

In a statement, BLS explained: “The acquisition of this new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was made possible through a generous legacy from a cherished and long-standing member, Elizabeth Black MBE, alongside significant contributions from several esteemed organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Elizabeth’s passion for sailing and her dedication to the organisation have left an enduring impact. To honour her memory and her invaluable contribution the new RIB was named after her beloved sailing companion and assistance dog, Barnaby.”

Elizabeth and her assistance dog Barnaby. Photo submitted

The launch ceremony was held at Carrickfergus Marina on Saturday (June 22) morning.

"The new RIB, Barnaby, represents not just a tribute to Elizabeth Black MBE and her assistance dog, but also a reinforcement of Belfast Lough Sailability’s commitment to making sailing accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This boat will enhance our capacity to provide safe and supportive sailing experiences for people with disabilities.”

The addition to the BLS fleet was also made possible thanks to generous contributions from the following:

Lottery Awards for All;

Ulster Garden Villages;

LFT Charitable Trust;

Belfast Harbour;

Halifax Foundation.