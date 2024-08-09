Belfast Lough: seven swimmers brave elements between Grey Point and Carrick

The annual Belfast Lough Swim in support of Belfast Lough Sailability was completed by Ethan Boal, Helen Charlton, Jane O’Doherty, Jane Savage, Jennifer Hamilton, Jonathan Denvir and Rebecca Barry in under two and a half hours.

In a recap of the event, organiser Gary Davison said: “On Saturday, July 20th, which was a very dull and damp day, seven swimmers sailed across to Grey Point and went ashore. At 09:45 they re-entered the water to swim back to Carrickfergus Castle. That’s a distance over 3.05 nautical miles but normally longer due to tides and sighting.

"All seven are experienced open water swimmers having competed in a verity of triathlons and swimming events. The seven swimmers were supported by two RIBs supplied and crewed by Belfast Lough Sailability.

"The swimmers made good time reaching the busy shipping channel – before crossing permission must be granted by the Belfast Harbour Master. Once permission was granted the swimmers crossed the shipping lane and then stopped to take on fluids/energy. That was the first leg of three completed.

"Swimming as a group they made great time reaching the end of the second leg. Now with the castle is sight a crowed of family and friends gathered in the rain to welcome the swimmers ashore. All seven completed the crossing as a group in a time of two hours and 28 minutes."

Each of the participants raised funds via their own just giving page and on August 7 presented a cheque for £4725.00 to Belfast Lough Sailability. Based in Carrickfergus, the charity is run by volunteers who assist in the co-ordination of activities as well as enabling people living with disabilities to get afloat.

1 . Charity Swim A cheque for £4725.00 was presented to Belfast Lough Sailability on August 7. Photo: courtesy of Gary Davison

2 . Charity Swim Ethan Boal, Helen Charlton, Jane O’Doherty, Jane Savage, Jennifer Hamilton, Jonathan Denvir and Rebecca Barry before their swim. Photo: courtesy of Gary Davison.

3 . Charity Swim The swimmers prepare to enter the water at Grey Point, Helen's Bay. Photo: courtesy of Gary Davison

4 . Charity Swim The swimmers stopping to take on fluids/energy. Photo: courtesy of Gary Davison.