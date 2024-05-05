The 2024 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon started at Stormont at 9am with thousands of cheering supporters lining the streets.
The 26.2 mile marathon route included north, south, east and west Belfast, starting at Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.
Check out these colourful images from the big event.
Enjoying the spectacle of the marathon event. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
A record number of entrants started the Belfast Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Having fun on marathon day. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Dressing up was part of the fun for some runners. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press