Belfast marathon 2024: colour and spectacle of the big race in 35 pictures

A record number of participants took to the streets of Belfast for the biggest marathon in the city's history.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 12:35 BST

The 2024 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon started at Stormont at 9am with thousands of cheering supporters lining the streets.

The 26.2 mile marathon route included north, south, east and west Belfast, starting at Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.

Check out these colourful images from the big event.

Enjoying the spectacle of the marathon event.

1. 2024 Belfast City Marathon

Enjoying the spectacle of the marathon event.

A record number of entrants started the Belfast Marathon on Sunday.

2. 2024 Belfast City Marathon

A record number of entrants started the Belfast Marathon on Sunday.

Having fun on marathon day.

3. 2024 Belfast City Marathon

Having fun on marathon day.

Dressing up was part of the fun for some runners.

4. 2024 Belfast City Marathon

Dressing up was part of the fun for some runners.

