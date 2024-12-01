The event was organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency with support from Belfast City Council as part of the Belfast 24 cultural programme.

Agency CEO Ian Crozier said, 'We are absolutely delighted with the response to Belfast Tartan Day, not just from the hundreds who took part, which included an array of championship winning musicians, drum majors and dancers, but also from the many, many people who lined the streets and gave us a very warm welcome.

"There can be no doubt that Belfast has a strong appetite for Ulster-Scots culture and the planning for next year's event, which will be even bigger, will start now.'

Locals and visitors alike flocked to see an estimated 400-500 enthusiastic Ulster-Scots take part in the Tartan Day Dander, which was led through the streets by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA.

The leading band was the Pipes and Drums of Campbell College, currently Belfast's only pipe band. They were followed by Down Academy Pipes and Drums who accompanied a large contingent from the Belfast International Tattoo; Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band, who were originally from Belfast; and a 70 strong massed band with players from across the country.

The bands were joined by dozens of drum majors and Highland dancers and hundreds of people celebrating their Ulster-Scots identity.

The procession made its way to City Hall where the bands played a traditional salute to the Chieftain for the Day, Colonel Mark Sheridan DL, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Belfast.

Afterwards, the participants went into the City Hall to enjoy the Tartan Day Tay, where they were welcomed by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Mickey Murray enjoyed tea, Tunnock’s and other festive treats.

