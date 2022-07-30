Belfast Pride parade: when does it start and what route does it take?

The biggest event of the year for LGBT+ people was last held in 2019 as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The organisers say that more than 60,000 people attended that year and they hope to break that record today to celebrate the 30th Pride parade – celebrating the anniversary they had to miss.

The parade is the centrepiece of Belfast Pride Festival, with more than 150 events being held across 10 days from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 31.

The Belfast Pride parade in 2019. Picture: Arthur Allison, Pacemaker

What time does the parade begin?

The parade build-up starts from 11.30am with it moving off at 1pm sharp.

What route does it take?

The parade starts at Custom House Square, makes its way down High Street, Bridge Street, Donegal Street, Royal Avenue, Chichester Street and finishes at Victoria Street.

Will there be traffic delays?