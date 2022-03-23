Belfast student delivers CPR training to Mossley hockey players

Anna Pim (17) attends Methody College and is the founder of the ‘at the Heart of the Game’ campaign, an initiative aimed at educating young people through CPR and AED awareness across Northern Ireland.

Anna, who plays for Pegasus Hockey Club, had the idea for the project during lockdown following an incident involving one of friends several years previously.

Anna, who has been a member of St John Ambulance since the age of 10, explained: “Several years ago, a member of my rowing club suffered a cardiac arrest on the River Lagan in Belfast.

Anna provided CPR training at Mossley Hockey Club on March 22.

“The swift and skilful treatment he received, in the first instance CPR, undoubtably saved his life. He survived, but many don’t. In fact, there are 1,400 cardiac arrests reported outside of the hospital setting every year in Northern

Ireland.

“I was 13 at the time of this incident, and I remember thinking if I had been there, would I have had the confidence to perform CPR and help my friend.

“During lockdown, I worked on an idea of delivering an awareness campaign to educate young people through CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator).

“I reached out to St John Ambulance and Ulster Hockey about my project, and I was met with real enthusiasm and support.

“George Best Belfast City Airport embraced my idea and has come on board as my partner.

“Combining my love for hockey and my interest in St John Ambulance, ‘at the Heart of the Game’ campaign was born.”

On March 22, the kindhearted student provided training to 10 junior players at Mossley Hockey Club, including her 100th Under 13 pupil.

Anna added: “I want to make sure as many people as possible know that when someone collapses and stops breathing normally, it is important to quickly call 999, perform hands-only CPR and use a defibrillator.

“I also aim to raise vital funds to provide AED trainers for St John Ambulance cadet divisions within these club areas and in doing so increase the number of people trained within these communities.”

For more information about the scheme, check out attheheartofthegame on Twitter and Instagram.