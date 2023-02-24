Register
Belfast Zoo names new baby giraffe 'Ballysally'!

Belfast Zoo has announced that it has named its new baby giraffe...Ballysally!

By Una Culkin
8 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:10pm

But it’s not in tribute to the district of Coleraine, the Zoo has a tradition of naming giraffes after places beginning with “Bally”.

Ballysally was born in the giraffe house on Sunday, February 5.

In a post on social media, Belfast Zoo said: “The votes are in... meet Ballysally! We are delighted to announce that our female baby Rothschild's giraffe has been named Ballysally.

Meet little Ballysally

"Last week we shared a selection of six names chosen by zoo staff and asked for your help to pick our tall bundle of joy's new name. Ballysally came out as the clear winner! Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.

"It is tradition at Belfast Zoo to name giraffes after places beginning with “Bally”. Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies and here at Belfast Zoo we are part of an international breeding programme.”

