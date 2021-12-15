Belinda O’Neill inspires with the release of her new book

Belinda at the book launch

The Banbridge writer, who is also a former President of the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, began her writing journey in 2017, following a shock cancer diagnosis of a very close family member.

Belinda used her writing as a form of self-therapy, changing those anxious and worrying thoughts into more positive and hopeful ones, creating inspirational quotes, reflections, and poems.

She went on to establish her Be Inspired To Be® brand, sharing some of her inspirational words across multiple social media platforms, with the aim of supporting others. She has grown her online following to over 140,000 global followers, with her daily words reaching over 1 million people monthly.

Peter O’Neill, Belinda O’Neill, Leo O’Neill

In relation to her book launch Belinda said “I am delighted to launch this book of daily inspiration, which is five years in the making. I am humbled and extremely grateful for the support of my writing. My aim for my book, is to empower, inspire and to highlight that there is always hope.”

Just 72 hours after launching, Belinda’s book has now become a Best Seller through her direct sales channels.

Belinda would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her publisher Bookhub Publishing Group based in Galway, for their unwavering support, to Pamela Manson (The Donegal Artist) who created and painted her beautiful book cover and to her family, friends, local businesses and followers, for their amazing support and thus making her debut book a Best Seller already.

John Daly, TV Producer and Presenter, who was at the launch said: “What a night. A night of joy and glamour, of achievement and inspiration.

Belinda O’Neill with TV Producer and Presenter John Daly

“It was a night when those who were present were inspired to be the best that we could be.

“Best of luck to Belinda in continuing to inspire, encourage and make a difference to people’s lives.”

Siobhan Connolly and Jackie Reid from Deli Lites who also attended the launch said: “Congratulations to Belinda O’Neill on the launch of her new book! Such an amazing achievement. We wish her every success! A perfect Christmas present!”

Belinda’s book is now available to purchase via her website www.beinspiredtobe.com.

You can also find out more about Belinda and her inspirational book on her social media channels at www.instagram.com/beinspiredtobe_, www.facebook.com/beinspiredtobe. www.twitter.com/beinspiredtobe. and www.linkedin.com/company/be-inspired-to-be