Bellaghy Eurovision star Brooke Scullion to get civic reception

Earlier this month, Ms Scullion, a finalist in the 2020 series of The Voice UK, was chosen to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following a six-contestant sing off on RTE’s Late Late Show.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Ian Milne called on Council’s Chair, Councillor Paul McLean to write to Ms Scullion congratulating her on her efforts and called on the local authority to host a civic reception in her honour.

“I want to take this opportunity to personally congratulate Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy who was chosen to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” said Ms Scullion.

Brooke Scullion wins The Late Late Show Eurosong Special and will go on to represent Ireland at The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, in May. Picture: Andres Poveda

“It is a great achievement and Council should be very proud of having such talent in our area and I would ask that on behalf of Council you Chair, write to Brooke Scullion to pass on our congratulations and wish her well in the competition to be held in May.

“I also propose we have a civic reception for Brooke Scullion before or after the song contest.”

The Council’s Chair confirmed he would write to Ms Scullion but urged Cllr Milne to go though the proper channels when requesting a civic reception.