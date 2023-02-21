The funeral of a South Derry man who died in a tragic road crash in Australia earlier this month is due to take place in Bellaghy this morning.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Quinn, from Beatrice Villas in the village, had been travelling the world for the last 14 years.

His Singaporean girlfriend, Kaia, was also killed in the crash on Sunday, February 5.

In an outpouring of grief on social media Christopher was described by friends as “a character, a free spirit and would give the shirt of his back for anyone.”

Christopher Quinn who was killed in a road traffic accident in Australia earlier this month.

Requiem Mass will be held for him in Church of St Mary, Bellaghy, followed by interments afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christopher was a son of Rosemarie and the late Damian, and loving brother of Lisa (McPeake), Jodie, Shea, Cahir and Declan.

