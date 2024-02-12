Register
Bellaghy woman celebrates the memory of her music loving late husband Seamus Davey by supporting Air Ambulance NI

South Derry woman Anne-Marie Davey recently organised a unique fundraiser in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in memory of her late husband Seamus Davey, who was well known in Mid Ulster community circles.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Seamus was a Chairman of the Out and About Community Transport Board of Directors, and manager of Shop Mobility in Magherafelt and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “We are so grateful for the support from Anne-Marie and kind donation of £400.

"As a charity we rely on donations from the public to keep the service sustainable and it currently requires £6,850 each day in fundraising. All contributions help to deliver emergency pre-hospital care to people with a sudden life-threatening injury or illness, helping to save lives and improve patient outcomes.”

Anne-Marie Davey presenting a cheque to Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI. Credit: SubmittedAnne-Marie Davey presenting a cheque to Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI. Credit: Submitted
The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The charity aspires to raise £2.5m per year through continued public support, to ensure that the service continues to be there for everyone. There are many ways to support Air Ambulance NI which will truly be making a difference to someone’s life. One of the most impactful ways you can support is by joining Club AANI.

Members of Club AANI help to keep the service operational 365 days a year, by making a small donation each month. Regular donations create sustainability for this crucial lifesaving service and allow the charity to predict regular income levels to keep the helicopter flying while looking towards the future.

