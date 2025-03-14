The owners of Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone outside Larne have announced their planned return to the country park next month.

Ian and Christopher Lough have confirmed reopening of the longstanding attraction in the run-up to Easter and during the holiday period as well as the May Day bank holiday.

In a statement on social media, they said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be reopening at Carnfunnock next month.

“With still no construction work having been started by the council, we have been given permission to open until these works begin. The plan is to open on the 6th April, 12th to 27th April (Easter holidays) and 3rd to 5th May (May Day Bank holiday), weather permitting.

Christopher and Ian Lough: Pic courtesy Christopher and Ian Lough

“We are glad to be able to reopen our beloved family business to the public again, and cannot thank our faithful customers enough for all the support and messages we received during such upsetting times, as a local business, over the past six months.

“Furthermore, after the planned construction work being undertaken by the council is completed, we will be reopening, once allowed. We cannot wait to see you all over the Easter holidays.”

It is understood that the business has been offered a lease on completion of the council’s £7m upgrade of the council-owned 36-hectare Carnfunnock Country Park.

Received Notice

Attractions at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone. Pic courtesy Christopher and Ian Lough

A petition to prevent the closure of Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone was signed by almost 6,000 people after Ian and Christopher unexpectedly received notice, last

September, to leave the east Antrim location after 22 years, by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, despite a rolling lease which had not been due for renewal until earlier this year.

Father and son said they were “in absolute bits” after being called into a meeting with the borough council, when they were unexpectedly handed a letter stating their lease had been “terminated” with six months to vacate the premises, despite investing £0.5m on-site, at Carnfunnock.

The lease termination at Carnfunnock was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee.

Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone. Pic courtesy Christopher and Ian Lough

Christopher said at the time the council “wanted everything gone, mini-golf, train, all the sheds.”

He indicated the local authority offered them an alternative location at Larne Town Park but they ruled out such a move, saying it would cost at least £750k to set up the miniature railway with considerations such as drainage, stone ballast, fencing and track pattern to be taken into account.

Other attractions at Carnfunnock Family Fun Zone include bungee trampolining, bouncy castle and a carousel.

He noted that tens of thousands of visitors visit during each summer season including school groups and a bus load which makes the trip from Dundalk every year.

He went on to say the business has also provided employment for local teenagers with 19 employed at present and 12 staff during a busy day.

Planning permission was approved in October for a replacement visitor centre, amenity block and play park as well as construction of a new BMX pump track, bike jump trail, maze viewing platform, parking/drop-off area and dog park. Improvements to paths, drainage and external lighting are included in the development plan for the country park.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been asked for a comment.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter