BEM came as a ‘pleasant surprise’ to Loughry food technician Pat McTeague

College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) says it is delighted that Pat McTeague, a food technology technician, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honour List.

Since 1974, Pat has worked at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, Cookstown in an education/training role. His vast food processing expertise has greatly benefited CAFRE staff and students and contributed significantly to various sectors within the Northern Ireland’s Food Industry.

CAFRE colleagues, former graduates and food industry leaders have been keen to congratulate Pat on the honour of this award.

Advertisement

Pat is dedicated to developing skills within the food industry with particular interest in brewing and bakery. Developing learner competence is Pat's true vocation and he has always advocated that practical based learning is the key to creating industry-ready students.

Pat McTeague who received a BEM in the New Year's Honours List.

Advertisement