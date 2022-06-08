BEM for Newtownabbey charity fundraiser

John Degnan, manager and chief fundraiser, Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation, receives the BEM for services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The foundation is based at Kilroot Business Park.

Commenting on his accolade, John said: “Since news of my award was made public, the phone hasn’t stopped with people calling to offer their well wishes. I’ve been involved with the foundation for 13 years and I keep doing it because I want to help the children and their families, as well as the staff at the hospital.

John Degnan.

“We’re a small tight-knit group, but everyone works hard and I have received so much support from the team over the years.

“Motorcyclist Davy Morgan was a supporter of the foundation and he had donated memorabilia to us over the years. I’d like to pass on my condolences to his loved ones following his passing at the Isle of Man TT races this week.”