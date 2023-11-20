Ben Elephant is appealing for elves to join him for RAF Benevolent Fund charity walk/run in Coleraine
Ben is once again appealing for elves, of all ages, to run or walk with him on Sunday December 10. Elves, young and old, should muster at 11am at Coleraine Town Hall, where Ben will inspect the parade of elves. Please wear an elf outfit, festive costume, Christmas jumper or hat for ‘inspection’.
Prizes will be awarded for best outfit in all categories. There is no entry fee, but donations on the day in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund will be welcome. There will be medals for all participants. Festive refreshments will be provided at the Town Hall for all finishers, where Santa will make a special appearance to meet up with all the elves.
The elves will walk from the Town Hall to the start line at the Old Bridge, Christie Park, then EITHER run along the river up to the Cutts car-park and return, a distance of 2.6 miles OR walk from the Old Bridge to Sandleford Bridge and return, a distance of 1.2 miles.
Event organiser, Julie Corbett, said: “I would encourage people of all ages to come along and support this light hearted and fun event to kick start the Christmas festivities. Why not dress up in your best festive outfit and join in the fun on the day? I would like to thank Garvagh Precision Engineering for generously sponsoring this year’s event.”