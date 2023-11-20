As it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, Ben Elephant’s preparations are well underway for this year’s Elf Run/Walk in Coleraine in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Ben's elves pictured at a previous Elf Walk/Run. Credit Julie Corbett

Ben is once again appealing for elves, of all ages, to run or walk with him on Sunday December 10. Elves, young and old, should muster at 11am at Coleraine Town Hall, where Ben will inspect the parade of elves. Please wear an elf outfit, festive costume, Christmas jumper or hat for ‘inspection’.

Prizes will be awarded for best outfit in all categories. There is no entry fee, but donations on the day in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund will be welcome. There will be medals for all participants. Festive refreshments will be provided at the Town Hall for all finishers, where Santa will make a special appearance to meet up with all the elves.

The elves will walk from the Town Hall to the start line at the Old Bridge, Christie Park, then EITHER run along the river up to the Cutts car-park and return, a distance of 2.6 miles OR walk from the Old Bridge to Sandleford Bridge and return, a distance of 1.2 miles.