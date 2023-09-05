Coleraine Football Club is rapidly gaining a reputation for the best game day experience in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Ensuring that fans enjoy a great day at the Showgrounds is a priority for the club and it’s about to take a further step up…

On Saturday September 16, before the game against Newry City. the club will host Benny’s SeptemBEAR Day Out – the first ever Food and Music Festival on the front car park at the Showgrounds.

The club has invited Cater Truck NI, the leading supplier of catering to outside events to bring along the widest ever selection of high-quality food from around the world. The day will also feature great live music from two fantastic local bands – Brown Sugar and Cellar Door. In addition, Alan Simpson will be hosting the event and interviewing some guests and players from the club.

The whole event is the brainchild of club mascot, Benny the Bannsider who was behind the original Big Day Out where over 3,000 fans had a great day. As well as the Food and Music Festival, the day will be a celebration of Coleraine FC Youth and the almost 600 boys and girls plus their families involved every week. Benny will welcome all the teams to the game and will lead a parade around the pitch at half-time.