Ben’s Miles for Meals: Over 3,000 meals donated by Greenisland FC

The inspirational 10-year-old is participating in a 10-day walk from Larne to Manchester to raise vital funds for food poverty charity, FareShare.

The big-hearted youngster set off from Inver Park on Thursday, joined by supporters including members of Larne FC, and will complete his challenge when he reaches Old Trafford.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FareShare collects surplus food from multiple industries and redistributes it to numerous charities and foodbanks in Northern Ireland, and across the rest of the UK, tackling hunger in the most vulnerable communities. United hero Marcus Rashford is an ambassador for the charity.

Ben set off from Greenisland Football Club on March 5 accompanied by his 2011 teammates, who have raised 3,300 meals towards Ben’s overall 50,000 meal target.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey joined Ben on a leg of his kind trek.

Cllr McCaughey said: “I was honoured to meet Ben and pass on the best wishes of the people of Mid and East Antrim, who are all right behind him.

“Ben is already a role model, despite his tender years, and his care and compassion for others is admirable and inspiring.

“I look forward to welcoming Ben and his family to my parlour on his return to hear all about his fundraising efforts.”

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey along with Ben Dickinson.

For more information on how to support Ben’s Miles for Meals, visit www.bensmilesformeals.com or to donate £10 towards the FareShare charity, text BEN to 70490.