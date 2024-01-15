One of the oldest serving Worshipful Masters in Northern Ireland, and possibly the world, has stepped down as WM after 65-years with the Orange Order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

89-year-old Wor Bro Andy McLean joined the Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001 in1959, at the age of 24.

Andy explained: “I joined the order March 2, 1959, meaning I’ve been a member for almost 65 years.1959 was a special year as I also married Isobel and we had our wedding reception in Benvarden Orange Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the 65 years, I got around a bit and have been secretary, treasurer, chaplain, deputy master and Worshipful Master. But even though I’m stepping down from Worshipful Master I won’t be too far away as I’ll be taking on the office of Tyler which means I've held all principal offices available within a private lodge.

Bro Andy McLean (right) receives gifts from Raymond Rodgers, County Grand Tyler, and David Stewart, Worshipful Master Benvarden. Credit News Letter

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the lodge for so many years especially as Worshipful Master and I’m looking forward to staying an active member of the lodge in my new role as Tyler.”

When asked about possibly being one of the oldest serving Worshipful Masters in Northern Ireland, and possibly the world, he laughed: “It would be nice but I’m not so sure I am.”

During a special installation of officers meeting on Monday, the grandfather of nine grandchildren and great grandfather to five, was honoured by Benvarden LOL 1001 for his many years of service, devotion and leadership. He was presented with an engraved ceremonial gavel and base, a tie, a past master's certificate and a past master's jewel for both the Orange and the Royal Arch Purple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy continued: “It was a lovely evening and I’m very proud to get this honour. I would like to thank everyone for making my years so special.”

David Stewart, new Worshipful Master of Benvarden LOL 1001, said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude for everything Andy has done over the years for our lodge. On a personal level as the new Worshipful Master I am delighted Bro Andy is staying on as a principal officer in the lodge as he is an inspiration and a standard setter to us all, to me he is the definition of a gentleman and Orangeman. His guidance and advice is second to none and I wish him all the health, happiness and God’s richest blessings in this next chapter of his time in the lodge."

Secretary and local councillor Allister Kyle of Bushmills District LOL 21, which operates Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001, added: “On Monday night I had the honour and privilege to conduct the installation of officers for Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001. Benvarden has been served faithfully by outgoing Worshipful Master brother Andy McLean.

"Best wishes go to Worshipful Brother David Stewart as he embarks on a new chapter of Lodge life within Benvarden, he’ll have quite a term to sit if he is to rival Andy’s record.”

Advertisement

Advertisement