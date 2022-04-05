Bernadette raises over £5,500 for charities

Bernadette McCaffery, who had grown her hair for two and a half years, raised £5,601 through the generous effort in Monkstown, with the money being divided equally between Marie Curie and MH Counselling for Deaf & HOH.

Bernadette spoke to the Times through British Sign Language, with her comments being translated by Louise McDonnell.

Detailing what inspired her to raise the funds, Bernadette said: “I’d seen people doing things for charity and I wanted to make a difference, to give back to the world. I researched what different things people were doing. I discussed it with my family who were very supportive. I decided to shave my hair, as for a woman I believe this was a strong thing to do.

Bernadette (yellow t-shirt) ahead of her kindhearted effort.

“I picked MH Counselling for Deaf & HOH as there is yet no funding. Northern Ireland needs to improve access for Deaf people. Some Deaf go to hearing counsellors and need an interpreter. That’s three people in the room when you want to share private thoughts. Counselling for the Deaf/HOH is on a one to one basis using BSL. The money I raised will allow more Deaf to get free counselling.

“I picked Marie Curie as when my father was ill with cancer, the Marie Curie team were fantastic and looked after him and were very considerate to our family. My father knew I was shaving my head for Counselling For Deaf, but I was unsure of the second worthy cause- should it be our hospitals or Marie Curie? I asked my father’s opinion and chose Marie Curie.”