Bertie Wilson: Ballyboley Pipe Band vice-president remembered for 70-year membership and ‘biggest of smiles’
Mr Wilson has been remembered for his dedication to Ballyboley over seven decades and for having the "biggest of smiles".
Robert (Bertie) Wilson died peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday, July 19.
Leading tributes, Ballyboley Pipe Band said: "It is with great sadness that the band has learned of the passing of our esteemed vice-president and friend, Mr Bertie Wilson.
"Bertie was bass drummer for many years, a dedicated member for an impressive 70 years, and a friend to all.
"He had a real sense of fun and we never saw Bertie without the biggest of smiles. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
"The officers and members of Ballyboley Pipe Band wish to tender our deepest sympathy to Bertie's family circle at this sad time."
The loss of a stalwart member has drawn comments from the wider pipe band community.
William Kerr Memorial extended "thoughts and prayers to Bertie's family and friends and all the members past and present of Ballyboley Pipe Band on the sad passing of Bertie".
Altnaveigh Memorial Pipe Band commented: "Sincere condolences and profound sympathy to Bertie’s family circle and to all his friends and colleagues within the Ballyboley Pipe Band.”
There were condolences too from "band friends" at Moneyreagh, Co Down.
A Funeral Times notice said Mr Wilson, late of Kilwaughter, Larne, was the beloved husband of the late Sarah, much loved dad of Deborah, very proud granda of Jacob and Matthew, and loving brother of Isobel and Eileen and the late Betty, Peggy and Ernie.
The notice added: "Bertie will be sadly missed and always loved and remembered by the entire family circle. Passed away peacefully to be with his loved ones in the sky."
A service of thanksgiving for Bertie’s life will be held in Woodburn Presbyterian Church, Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, on Thursday, July 24, at 2.00 pm followed by interment in Kilwaughter Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired were invited to Roddensvale School c/o S & J Irvine Funeral Directors 49 Rashee Road Ballyclare BT39 9HJ.