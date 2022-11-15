Two Coleraine cats who have grown up together need a home of their own after spending months in care.

Tabby Peanut and black cat Ayame were handed over to Cats Protection’s Coleraine Branch after their owner ended up in hospital and could no longer look after them.

While they are not siblings, their carers believe they have such a strong bond that they need to be rehomed together.

Six-year-old Peanut and four-year-old Ayame are both lap cats always looking to be petted. As well as craving human attention, the two females enjoy cuddling up to each other and Ayame in particular loves grooming her mate.

Alison Hagan Coleraine Branch with Ayame

They are currently being cared for by Alison Hagan, the branch’s Adoption Team Leader and a volunteer fosterer.

Alison said: “Peanut and Ayame may not be related but they have such a strong bond that we wouldn’t dream of splitting them up. It’s unfortunate that they haven’t had any attention from potential adopters yet because they are both such friendly cats.

“They are incredibly easy going; they don’t seem bothered by other cats and will be suited to most homes.”

The Coleraine Branch of Cats Protection is run by a small team of volunteers who share a love of cats and a commitment to help felines in need.

Alison Hagan Coleraine Branch with Peanut

Having witnessed a spike in cats and kittens being given up for adoption, they are hoping to recruit more fosterers so they can increase the number of cats they can take in and rehome.

No special equipment is needed to be a volunteer fosterer except a spare room in your house or outdoor space to house a cat pen. Cats Protection will provide the cat pen and all the other support needed including cat food, litter, toys and so on.

Alison said: “It’s a really rewarding role, especially when you can take a sick kitten or cat and then help them recover so they can be rehomed. It’s such a nice feeling of achievement to know that we have turned life around for that cat or kitten and they can go on and live a good life where they are loved and cared for by their new family.”

