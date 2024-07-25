Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A BANBRIDGE salon has been crowned the county’s best at the recent NI Hair and Beauty Awards.

Little Eves Salon, in Bridge Street, was thrilled to take the top title in the Regional Salon of the Year category, covering both Down and Derry.

The glittering awards ceremony was held recently in Belfast’s La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

And, it turned out to be a particularly memorable occasion for the talented team at Little Eves Salon, headed by Bronagh Rea.

Take a bow! Bronagh and the team from Little Eve's Salon.

A delighted Bronagh - who has been hairdressing for over 40 years - said it meant “everything” to win the accolade.

“All the hard work has made it all worthwhile,” she told the Chronicle.

“I've been hairdressing 44 years and I love everything about my job. It’s different every day I go to work.

“I’m always moving forward with styles and techniques, as hairdressing is forever changing.”

Bronagh’s cutting edge career has taken her across the globe - and she has been privileged to pass on her experience and knowledge to help others.

“I have worked in London, cutting hair for the homeless, and worked in India teaching women hairdressing,” she revealed.

“I worked for an American company as creative director and deputy manager in Craigavon,

but my heart is in Banbridge where I love working.”

Modest Bronagh said the ‘Regional Salon of the Year’ award would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of her staff.

Paying tribute, she said: “Without my staff, there wouldn't be a Little Eves Salon.

“They helped me keep the salon going through a difficult time and I will be forever grateful.”