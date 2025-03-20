Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, with flags to be flown at half mast at the borough’s town halls as a mark of respect.

Alderman Adger passed away on Tuesday, March 18 following a period of illness.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Alderman Adger’s contribution to our borough was immense and her loss will be deeply felt across every corner of our community. She was a woman of exceptional strength, compassion and unwavering commitment, who dedicated her life to public service.

"Elected as a councillor for the Braid area in May 2014, she was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2023. She twice served as Deputy Mayor (2019-2020 and 2022-2023) and, in June 2024, she was designated as Mayor, a position she held with distinction until her passing.

"Her political career spanned more than two decades and, throughout that time, she was known for her tireless dedication to her constituents. As a member of the DUP, she strived to improve the lives of everyone in the local community.

"Alderman Adger was not only a dedicated politician but also a champion of her community. Born and bred in Carnalbanagh, she was a proud daughter of the local area and her commitment to it was unwavering. As a foster mother to many children over the years, she was devoted to her family, exemplifying kindness, compassion and dedication. She was a strong advocate for fostering and, together with her husband Tommy, she opened her heart and her home to children needing love and stability.

“As a teenager, Beth battled illness and reflecting on that experience, she said, ‘Coming back from Fulham Hospital when I was 17, after being involved in a chemotherapy trial, I vowed to dedicate my life to helping others.’ This spirit of selflessness and hope defined her, as she dedicated her career to supporting those facing their own challenges.”

For over 20 years, Alderman Adger worked tirelessly with various organisations such as Barnardo’s and the Asthma Society, supporting causes such as the Air Ambulance NI and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. “Her passion for helping others was evident in everything she did,” the council added.

“The council, alongside the entire community, mourns the loss of Alderman Beth Adger MBE, a true leader who dedicated her life to the betterment of others. Her contribution to our community will never be forgotten and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

"Our thoughts are with her husband, Tommy, her family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

A funeral service for Alderman Adger will be held in Wellington Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 22 at 12pm, with interment afterwards in Ballee Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Air Ambulance NI.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has opened an online Book of Condolence at https://orlo.uk/AbeKw.

A Book of Condolence will also be available for signing at The Braid, Ballymena, for residents to extend their sympathies to the family.

The book can be signed during normal business hours until Wednesday, April 2.