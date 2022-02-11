Better play days on the way for Martinstown

It was back in October last year in response to an appeal from young people in the village for action that she took the matter up with Council officers. She said: “A number of interim measures had been identified and works carried out. Council Officers had a number of site meetings and identified repairs that were carried out in the short term, which allowed the partial reopening.”

However at the February monthly meeting of Mid & East Antrim Council, Cr Adger said she was delighted to learn that funding has been secured “to finish the work that we started at the beginning of October, 2021”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She recalled that Martinstown play area suffered a flooding incident in late 2019, which resulted in faecal contamination of the play park area and required it to be closed for the safety of the public. In the meantime NI Water have since completed remedial works which will now prevent any further contamination of the play area during severe flooding incidents.

Councillor Beth Adger at the play park in Martinstown with Marion Maguire and local young people

Having secured £130k, Cr Adger said Council officers will now work to develop up concept plans followed by further engagement with the local community. She added that Council also plan to do work to improve the wildlife pond area adjacent to the nearby MUGA. The pond is used by the school and local community for fun and educational activities.

Cr Adger said: “Last summer elected members gave a commitment to revamp and upgrade the play park and this welcome news will ensure that the Council deliver for local people. I want to thank the young people and youth leaders for their help and patience.