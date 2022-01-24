BFG exhibition to be staged in Newtownabbey

The exhibition, which will run from February 3 until February 25, features 40 reproductions for Roald Dahl’s much-loved story, ‘The BFG’ including illustrations not used when the book was first published in 1982.

The exhibition charts the development of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature and offers a glimpse of a BFG that might have been.

These are exhibited alongside reproductions of the final illustrations for the book, providing a fascinating insight into the collaboration between author and illustrator Quentin Blake.

The Big Friendly Giant (BFG) in Pictures exhibition, is coming to the Flax Gallery, Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey.

The exhibition is free of charge and will open during the following hours; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9am-5pm, Wednesday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 10am-2pm.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am pleased that the Flax Gallery at Theatre at The Mill is hosting this remarkable exhibition.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to visit a display of such calibre. BFG is known worldwide and I am thrilled that we have this on display in our borough.”