Bicentenary marked at Dunluce Parish Church

The bicentenary of St John the Baptist parish and church was celebrated in June at a service of thanksgiving with the dedication of the ‘Water of Life’ stained glass window to mark the anniversary.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:56 pm

Due to covid this event could not take place in 2021, the year of the bicentenary.

The window, designed by Jamie Clark, captures many aspects of the parish particularly the old church at Dunluce. The scripture passage used by the artist is ‘The water I shall give will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life’ John 4:14. The window was dedicated by Bishop George Davison who also preached. The organist was Sonya Colville, and the choir anthem was a medley of hymns from that period.

The ‘Water of Life’ stained glass window to mark the anniversary

John McCollum (Stone Mason) and Jamie Clark (Stained-Glass Window) enjoy their work

Bishop George Davison watches Aubrey Sweeney and Linda Tissington cutting the bicentenary cake

Jamie Clark
