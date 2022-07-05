Bicentenary marked at Dunluce Parish Church

Due to covid this event could not take place in 2021, the year of the bicentenary.
The window, designed by Jamie Clark, captures many aspects of the parish particularly the old church at Dunluce. The scripture passage used by the artist is ‘The water I shall give will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life’ John 4:14. The window was dedicated by Bishop George Davison who also preached. The organist was Sonya Colville, and the choir anthem was a medley of hymns from that period.
