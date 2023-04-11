Joe Biden has been backed off the boards into 1/4 from 2/1 with BoyleSports to run for a second term in the White House as he flew to Ireland on Tuesday to begin a four-day visit.

The US President has yet to officially announce he will run again in the 2024 election, which is scheduled to take place just weeks before his 82nd birthday.

Vice President Kamala Harris had been the original favourite to be put forward by the Democrats to secure another four years in the White House, but Biden has now plummeted in the betting after appearing to confirm his decision has already been made ahead of a formal announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move comes despite a new poll published by CNN, which indicated just a third of Americans believed Biden deserved to be re-elected, while a majority of Democrats preferred a different nominee.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden however is the new favourite at 7/4 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to win the election ahead of Donald Trump (5/2), who remains odds-on to be the Republican nominee despite his appearance in court last week to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts in the hush money case that threatens to derail his bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The early money suggested Joe Biden would step aside in 2024, but this week’s visit to Ireland may not be his last as President because punters are now banking on another four years.”

2024 Election winner:

7/4 Joe Biden

Advertisement

Advertisement

5/2 Donald Trump

9/2 Ron DeSantis

25/1 Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Advertisement

Democratic candidate 2024

1/4 Joe Biden