The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) is seeking the public’s view on changing the frequency of MOT testing from one year to two years in Northern Ireland.

DfI has today (Wednesday, January 22) launched a 12-week consultation on the option. Running until April 16, it will build on the 2021 Call for Evidence on Biennial MOT testing.

The first mandatory vehicle test will remain at four years for private cars and motorcycles and three years for light goods vehicles.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This consultation presents options for MOT test frequency as well as considering road safety, environmental impact, insurance premiums, and the potential impact on the local automotive industry.

What the new £13.5 million DVA Test Centre at Mallusk is projected to look like. Credit: submitted

“I am conscious that modern vehicles are built to high standards, and that this in turn should mean they are more reliable and also safer on our roads, and so consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.

“I introduced Temporary Exemption Certificates for five and seven year-old cars within specified date ranges.

“This measure, along with the recruitment of new staff and the use of overtime on Sundays and bank holidays, when vehicle testing is not normally conducted, means that the DVA has been able to reduce average waiting times for an MOT to 30 days on 13 January 2025.”

The total number of MOTs required will rise to around 1.2 million for light vehicles and to 65,000 for heavy vehicles by 2030, according to projections.

Estimates suggest moving to biennial testing for cars between four and 10 years old and light good vehicles between three and 10 years old would remove approximately 253,000 (26%) of one million vehicles from the testing regime each year. Biennial motorcycle testing would further reduce annual motorcycle testing by 3,300.

The consultation can be accessed via Citizen Space on the NI Direct website at the following link: https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/consultation-on-biennial-mot-testing or alternatively at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/biennial-mot-test-consultation

The minister added: “I want to encourage everyone with an interest in this issue to respond to the consultation.

“I very much want to hear from the public, and those involved in our local automotive industry, particularly those involved in servicing vehicles.

“I also want to hear from road safety and environmental organisations. Feedback from all these groups will factor into my consideration of the way forward.”

In 2024, the DVA conducted 1.148 million vehicle tests which was the second highest number ever recorded in a calendar year.

Any changes to the frequency of MOT testing would require an Act of the Northern Ireland Assembly and a review of test fee may also be required to ensure a full cost recovery for DVA services.