Big Ballymena band parade to bring thousands to the streets on Saturday evening

A big band parade is set to bring thousands to the streets of Ballymena tonight (Saturday).

Hosted by Pride of The Maine Flute Band, the event is expected to attract around 55 visiting bands coming from far and wide.

With the current run of fine weather continuing, a good turnout of spectators is also likely.

What time is the parade starting and what route will it take?

The parade is taking place in Ballymena on Saturday, June 3.

The parade begins at 6.30 and will take the following route:

Galgorm Road

George St

Linenhall St

Bridge St

Castle Street (host band)

Bridge Street

Harryville Bridge

Henry Street

Larne Street

Douglas Terrace / Paradise Avenue

Queen Street / Sloan's Ct

Harryville Bridge

Bridge Street / North Road

Pentagon / Lower Mill Street

Wellington Street

Ballymoney Street / William Street

Broughshane Street / Church Street

Castle Street (host band)

Mill Street

Pat's Brae

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade: