Big Ballymena band parade to bring thousands to the streets on Saturday evening

Hosted by Pride of The Maine Flute Band, the event is expected to attract around 55 visiting bands coming from far and wide.
With the current run of fine weather continuing, a good turnout of spectators is also likely.
What time is the parade starting and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 6.30 and will take the following route:
- Galgorm Road
- George St
- Linenhall St
- Bridge St
- Castle Street (host band)
- Bridge Street
- Harryville Bridge
- Henry Street
- Larne Street
- Douglas Terrace / Paradise Avenue
- Queen Street / Sloan's Ct
- Harryville Bridge
- Bridge Street / North Road
- Pentagon / Lower Mill Street
- Wellington Street
- Ballymoney Street / William Street
- Broughshane Street / Church Street
- Castle Street (host band)
- Mill Street
- Pat's Brae
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:
- Dunloy
- Killycoogan
- Milltown
- Mosside Accordion Band
- Staffordshire Accordion Band
- Vow Accordion Band
- Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band
- Cullybackey LOL 696 Flute Band
- Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band
- Ballee Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballymacash Flute Band
- Cairncastle Flute Band
- Carnalbanagh Flute Band
- Carrickfergus Defenders
- Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Castledawson Amateur Flute Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Rising Sons East Belfast
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Pride of the Raven Flute Band
- Shankill Protestant Boys
- Portavogie Flute Band
- City of Belfast Fife & Drums
- East Belfast Regimental UVF Flute Band
- Finaghy True Blues Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Shankill Defenders Flute Band
- Gertrude Star Flute Band
- South Down Defenders Flute Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band
- Newtownards Protestant Boys
- Goldsprings Flute Band
- Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Tullaghan Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band
- Stranocum Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Gortagilly Flute Band
- Lisnargot Accordion Band
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band
- Maghera Flute Band
- Star and Crown Flute Band
- Blair Memorial Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
- Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Crimson Star Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Ballymena Corps of Drums
- Steeple Defenders Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Sons of Kai Flute Band
- Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
- Pride Of The Park Flute Band
- Maghaberry Flute Band
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band
- Kellswater Flute Band
- Kells Sons of William Flute Band
- Glenhugh Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Star of Down Maghera Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Moorfields Flute Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band