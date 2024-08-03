Big Ballymoney band parade to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK
The Ballymoney committee of the charity is hoping for a good turnout of participants and spectators for the annual fundraising Parade of Bands event.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The parade has shown an increase in the numbers of bands in attendance in recent years, with 32 in attendance last year when a generous sum of £9,400 was collected on the day.
"We have been particularly pleased to welcome bands from the Braid and Ballymena district, Londonderry and further afield as well as bands from the local area.
"The band parade leaves Ballymoney Showgrounds at 8pm, preceded by a calvalcade of vintage vehicles.
"Please support this worthy cause by your presence on the evening.”
The parade will leave Ballymoney Showgrounds and take the following route:
- Charlotte Street
- Main Street
- Meeting-house Street
- Newal Road
- Trinity Drive
- John Street
- Victoria Street
- Linenhall Street
- High Street
- Townhead Street
- North Road
The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as potentially taking part:
- Grove Pipe Band
- Ballinrees Pipe Band
- Garvagh Pipe Band
- Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
- Craiganee Accordian Band
- Vow Accordian Band
- Lisnagrot Accordion Band
- Killycoogan Independent
- Dunaghy Accordion Band
- Glenkeen Flute and Fife Band
- Duneaney Accordion Band
- Milltown Accordion Band
- Loughans Accordion Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Tullaghans Flute Band
- Blackhill Accordion Band
- Dervock Young Defenders
- Bushside Accordion Band
- Drumaheagles Young Defenders
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Ballyrashane Flute Band
- Pride of the Park Armoy
- Garryduff Independent Flute Band
- Stranocum Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Edgarstown Accordion Band
- Killyless Accordion Band
- Rankin Memorial Flute Band
- Lavin Flute Band
- Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine
- Parkinson Accordion Band
- Pride of the Village Crown Defenders
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Killycoogan Accordion Band
- The Silver Plains Flute Band
- Bushside Ind. Flute Band
- Craigywarren UVF Flute Band
- Constable Anderson Flute Band
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Aughafatten Coronation Accordion Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Ballee Blues and Royals
- Moneydig Lily Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Ladyhill Flute Band
- Ballygelly Accordion Band
- Cairnalbana True Blues Flute Band
- Ballywillan Flute Band
- Ballybriest Flower of Heather Flute Band
- Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band
- Kells Sons of William Flute Band