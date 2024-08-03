Dozens of bands from far and wide will be taking part in a parade in aid of Cancer Research UK on Saturday evening in Ballymoney.

The Ballymoney committee of the charity is hoping for a good turnout of participants and spectators for the annual fundraising Parade of Bands event.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The parade has shown an increase in the numbers of bands in attendance in recent years, with 32 in attendance last year when a generous sum of £9,400 was collected on the day.

"We have been particularly pleased to welcome bands from the Braid and Ballymena district, Londonderry and further afield as well as bands from the local area.

The annual street collection and band parade in aid of Cancer Research will take place in Ballymoney on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Pacemaker

"The band parade leaves Ballymoney Showgrounds at 8pm, preceded by a calvalcade of vintage vehicles.

"Please support this worthy cause by your presence on the evening.”

The parade will leave Ballymoney Showgrounds and take the following route:

Charlotte Street

Main Street

Meeting-house Street

Newal Road

Trinity Drive

John Street

Victoria Street

Linenhall Street

High Street

Townhead Street

North Road

The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as potentially taking part:

Grove Pipe Band

Ballinrees Pipe Band

Garvagh Pipe Band

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band

Craiganee Accordian Band

Vow Accordian Band

Lisnagrot Accordion Band

Killycoogan Independent

Dunaghy Accordion Band

Glenkeen Flute and Fife Band

Duneaney Accordion Band

Milltown Accordion Band

Loughans Accordion Band

Ballymaconnelly Flute Band

Dunaghy Flute Band

Tullaghans Flute Band

Blackhill Accordion Band

Dervock Young Defenders

Bushside Accordion Band

Drumaheagles Young Defenders

Dunloy Accordion Band

Ballyrashane Flute Band

Pride of the Park Armoy

Garryduff Independent Flute Band

Stranocum Flute Band

Benvarden Flute Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Killyless Accordion Band

Rankin Memorial Flute Band

Lavin Flute Band

Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine

Parkinson Accordion Band

Pride of the Village Crown Defenders

Pride of the Bann Flute Band

Killycoogan Accordion Band

The Silver Plains Flute Band

Bushside Ind. Flute Band

Craigywarren UVF Flute Band

Constable Anderson Flute Band

Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Aughafatten Coronation Accordion Band

Movenis Flute Band

Giants Causeway Protestant Boys

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Ballee Blues and Royals

Moneydig Lily Flute Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Ladyhill Flute Band

Ballygelly Accordion Band

Cairnalbana True Blues Flute Band

Ballywillan Flute Band

Ballybriest Flower of Heather Flute Band

Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band

Kells Sons of William Flute Band