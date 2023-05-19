Corbet Accordion Band’s annual parade will be lead by Inch Flute Band, Downpatrick which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The host band will parade from Commerical Road car park to the war memorial, play a few sets, and return to car park.
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade will begin at 7.15pm and follow this route:
- Commercial Road car park to Commercial Road roundabout
- Newry Street
- Bridge Street
- around the Crozier Monument
- Bridge Street
- under The Cut
- Newry Street
- Old Kenlis Street
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part:
- Kilcluney Flute Band
- Clogher
- Downshire
- Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
- Legananny Accordion Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band
- Kinallen Flute Band
- Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
- Inch Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Auld Boys Flute Band
- Aughlisnafin Accordion Band
- Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
- Sons of Ulster Flute Band Dromore
- Clough Orange & Blue Accordion Band
- Donaghmore Accordion Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band
- South Down Defenders Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Maghera Star of Down Flute Band
- Moneyslane Melody Flute Band
- Lisnaward Flute Band
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Corbett Accordion Band
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
- Quilly True Blues Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys
- Spa Accordion Band
- St Johnstons Memorial of Ballykilgbeg Accordion Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Annaghmore Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues