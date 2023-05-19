Around 35 bands are expected to take part in a parade being held in Banbridge tonight (Friday, May 19).

Corbet Accordion Band’s annual parade will be lead by Inch Flute Band, Downpatrick which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The host band will parade from Commerical Road car park to the war memorial, play a few sets, and return to car park.

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade will begin at 7.15pm and follow this route:

Commercial Road car park to Commercial Road roundabout

Newry Street

Bridge Street

around the Crozier Monument

Bridge Street

under The Cut

Newry Street

Old Kenlis Street

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to take part: