The Brethren of Articlave LOL 1017 are holding a Big Breakfast in Articlave Orange Hall this Saturday (February 11).

The Big Breakfast will run from 8am until 12 noon, offering a traditional, sit down, Ulster Fry breakfast with unlimited tea and coffee. The cost is £5 per person with children under the age of 14 half price.

All proceeds will go towards the Orange Hall Refurbishment programme. All welcome.

If you're up for a great breakfast or want to treat your Valentine, come to Articlave Orange Hall.