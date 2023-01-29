Big Burns Day in pictures: schoolchildren enjoy learning about Robert Burns at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey
A Big Burns Day hosted by the Ulster-Scots Agency in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council helped to bring the life and works of Robert Burns alive to local schoolchildren.
The evemt at the Theatre at the Mill attracted pupils from a number of schools includingThompson Primary School; Ballynure PS; Rathcoole Primary School and Nursery Unit; Sunnylands Primary School, Carrickfergus; Fairview Primary School (Ballyclare); Hollybank Primary School, Monkstown (Newtownabbey); Creavery Primary School (Antrim); Seaview Primary School and Nursery Unit (North Belfast); Earlview Primary School and Nursery, New Mossley, Newtownabbey; Doagh Primary School; Tildarg Primary School (Ballyclare); Eden PS; and Oakfield Primary School and Nursery Unit (Carrickfergus).
Check out this video to learn more about Robert Burns.