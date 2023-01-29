Register
Rabbie Burns was a big hit with schoolchildren at the Theatre at the Mill event.

Big Burns Day in pictures: schoolchildren enjoy learning about Robert Burns at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey

A Big Burns Day hosted by the Ulster-Scots Agency in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council helped to bring the life and works of Robert Burns alive to local schoolchildren.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 5:45pm

The evemt at the Theatre at the Mill attracted pupils from a number of schools includingThompson Primary School; Ballynure PS; Rathcoole Primary School and Nursery Unit; Sunnylands Primary School, Carrickfergus; Fairview Primary School (Ballyclare); Hollybank Primary School, Monkstown (Newtownabbey); Creavery Primary School (Antrim); Seaview Primary School and Nursery Unit (North Belfast); Earlview Primary School and Nursery, New Mossley, Newtownabbey; Doagh Primary School; Tildarg Primary School (Ballyclare); Eden PS; and Oakfield Primary School and Nursery Unit (Carrickfergus).

Check out this video to learn more about Robert Burns.

1. Big Burns Day

Some of the children who attended the event.

Photo: contributed

2. Big Burns Day

Pupils learn about the life and works of Robert Burns.

Photo: contributed

3. Big Burns Day

Pupils enjoying learning more about Rabbie Burns.

Photo: contributed

4. Big Burns Day

Pupils enjoying the Big Burns Day at the Theatre at the Mill.

Photo: contributed

